One dead in head-on collision Thursday morning in Brown’s Canyon
A head-on collision Thursday morning on Brown’s Canyon Road killed the driver of one vehicle and left another driver with critical injuries.
According to a press release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4650 West Brown’s Canyon Road at approximately 8:45 a.m. Authorities believe a 2012 Toyota Camry headed westbound veered into the oncoming lane, hitting a 2008 Toyota Highlander head-on.
A 63-year-old woman from Oakley driving the Camry died on impact. The driver of the Highlander, a 31-year-old man from Peoa, was transported to a Salt Lake-area hospital with critical injuries.
The woman’s name was not released, pending the notification of family.
There were no witnesses to the crash, and authorities continue to investigate the incident.
