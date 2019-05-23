One dead in head-on collision Thursday morning in Brown’s Canyon

A 63-year-old Oakley woman died Thursday morning in a head-on collision on Brown's Canyon Road.

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

A head-on collision Thursday morning on Brown’s Canyon Road killed the driver of one vehicle and left another driver with critical injuries.

According to a press release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4650 West Brown’s Canyon Road at approximately 8:45 a.m. Authorities believe a 2012 Toyota Camry headed westbound veered into the oncoming lane, hitting a 2008 Toyota Highlander head-on.

A 63-year-old woman from Oakley driving the Camry died on impact. The driver of the Highlander, a 31-year-old man from Peoa, was transported to a Salt Lake-area hospital with critical injuries.

The woman’s name was not released, pending the notification of family.

There were no witnesses to the crash, and authorities continue to investigate the incident.