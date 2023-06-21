 One lane on Main | ParkRecord.com
One lane on Main

Jay Hamburger
  

Park City has started a road project in the southern reaches of Old Town that is expected to continue into the fall. The work is centered on the stretch of Main Street between the intersection with Swede Alley and the intersection with Hillside Avenue and Daly Avenue. The work includes the removal of the sidewalks, curbs, gutters and driveways located there now. The crews will install wider sidewalks, crosswalks, new curbs, new gutters and redone driveways. Substantial completion is expected by the end of October. One lane of traffic is expected to remain open throughout the work with the possibility of brief full closures.
