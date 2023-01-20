 One way to Sundance | ParkRecord.com
One way to Sundance

Jay Hamburger
  

Main Street traffic is restricted to one way in the northbound, or downhill, direction during the Sundance Film Festival. The alteration to the flow of traffic is one of the steps in an ambitious City Hall plan to reduce the impacts in Old Town during the festival. A line of cars descended the street on Thursday afternoon toward a barricade and signs delineating the restriction. | Jay Hamburger/Park Record

