Out-of-state visitor identified with second known case of coronavirus in Summit County

State and local health officials on Thursday announced the second known case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, in Summit County.

According to a press release, the patient is an out-of-state visitor and a man under 60. The Utah Department of Health and Summit County Health Department are attempting to contact anyone who has been in close contact with the individual for monitoring of possible symptoms.

Further details were not immediately available.

The announcement came a day after the first known COVID-19 case in Summit County was publicized. That case involves a Summit County resident who recently traveled to Austria and who notified his health care provider about his symptoms within days of his return to Utah.

“Both COVID-19 cases currently identified in Summit County are the result of travel,” said Rich Bullough, director of the Summit County Health Department. “At this time, we still have no cases of community spread in Summit County. The public should remain calm and continue practicing preventive health measures such as properly washing their hands, avoiding touching their faces, and staying home when experiencing cold or flu symptoms. Avoid large gatherings and practice social distancing.”

