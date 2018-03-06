UPDATED: Outgoing Park City superintendent accepts top job in Arizona’s largest district

As the Park City Board of Education continues its search for a new superintendent, the current superintendent has found a new position for herself.

Superintendent Ember Conley was selected by the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board in Arizona to replace its outgoing superintendent. Around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday evening, it voted unanimously to enter into contract negotiations with Conley, said Heidi Hurst, a spokesperson for the district.

Conley sent an email to Park City School District staff members Wednesday morning announcing that she accepted the job.

According to the Board's agenda from its Tuesday night meeting, it also discussed scheduling a site visit to the finalist's current district. It was unclear whether a visit to the Park City School District is scheduled to take place.

Last month, Conley was chosen as one of the three finalists for the position, which oversees the largest district in the state.

Conley did not respond to a request for comment.

She was also a semi-finalist for the superintendent position at the Helena Public School District in Montana.

Before coming to the Park City School District in 2013, Conley was the deputy superintendent for the Maricopa Unified School District in Arizona. She also received her bachelor's degree from Arizona State University and her doctoral degree in K-12 leadership in curriculum and instruction from Argosy University in Phoenix.

Conley will replace outgoing superintendent Michael Cowan who, according to the Mesa district's newsletter, is leaving to serve a three-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with his wife.

Conley has been the Park City School District superintendent since 2013 but announced her resignation late last year.