Pablo Sáinz-Villegas’ charisma delights crowd at Deer Valley’s ‘Spanish Nights’ concert

Pablo Sáinz-Villegas joined the Utah Symphony at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Amphitheater for “Spanish Nights” on Saturday. “The people’s guitarist” had a contagious love for the music and was eager to connect with fans. Katie Hatzfeld/Park Record

Amidst the chorus of neighboring birds at Snow Park Amphitheater, the Utah Symphony, along with renowned Spanish classical guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas, filled Deer Valley with soothing music of Spain and South America. “Spanish Nights” was a beautiful and educational event, allowing the passion of the musicians to shine.

Benjamin Manis, the conductor of the Utah Symphony, led the orchestra in the opening song of the night: “España” by Chabrier. He then welcomed Sáinz-Villegas to the stage.

Greeting the crowd, Sáinz-Villegas gave an overview of the night’s theme, and the role of the guitar in the program. “The guitar is the instrument of the people, it is your instrument, it is our instrument,” he said. The night would feature performances of the three elements which make up Spanish music: flamenco, other folk traditional music and the copla.

Throughout the concert, Sáinz-Villegas’ own enjoyment was undeniable. Often with his eyes closed, he nodded and shook his head with each crescendo, a smile on his face. He exuded professionalism and thoughtfulness. He was mesmerizing.

After a few songs — which included a fandango by Boccherini, “Asturias” by Albéniz and four selections from Bizet’s “Carmen” — there was a brief intermission where guests had the opportunity to meet Sáinz-Villegas and purchase his new CD, “The Blue Album.”

The program continued with “El cumbanchero” by Puerto Rican composer Hernádez, “Libertango” by Argentine composer Piazzolla, “Tico-Tico no Fubá” from Brazilian composer Zequinha and Sáinz-Villegas’ solo performance of “Gran Jota,” a piece from the artist’s home region in Northern Spain created by Spanish composer and guitarist Francisco Tárrega.

To the untrained ear, Sáinz-Villegas’ performance of “Tico-Tico” was astonishing, with increasingly fast-paced tempo. His fingers flew over the strings as if without a thought as he gently swayed to the tune.

“In the end, and this is the most important thing, we are all one humanity and we all learn from each other,” he reminded the crowd before his final piece.

A standing ovation earned an encore. By request, he played “Recuerdos de la Alhambra (Memories of the Alhambra),” a classical guitar piece composed by Tárrega. The beautiful melody ended as dusk faded to night and the Utah Symphony closed out the evening with three more compositions.