Paddle and dance at the Park City SUP Festival this Saturday

Attendees and athletes gather on the shores of Jordanelle Reservoir for the annual Park City SUP Festival in 2019. This year is the event’s return to in-person, with four different stand up paddle boarding races on Saturday, June 24. Courtesy of Park City SUP

“Come on out to the beach at the Jordanelle State Park and dance in the sunshine with us!” says Park City Stand Up Paddle Board on its website.

The Park City SUP Festival returns to Jordanelle State Park, Cabana #5 area, on Saturday, June 24. Hosted by Park City Stand Up Paddle Board, the event will feature SUP races and live music by Park City-based band Hail Mary and Salt Lake City-based reggae band Smiling Souls.

This is the 10th year of the Park City SUP Festival and the first one since COVID.

“We’re highlighting Recycle Utah this year,” says Park City SUP owner Trent Hickman. “We all want to be responsible stewards … and take care of the playground.”

Registration for those who want to race is from 8-9 a.m. The cost to compete is $30, which provides athletes with entry to the races, a rash guard with the event logo and a lunch catered by Done To Your Taste. Bring your own board or reserve a rental by contacting Park City SUP at 801-558-9878 or by email.

There will be four race classes:

Boys and girls ages 10 and under: 1 mile race

Boys and girls ages 11-16: 1 mile race

Men and women ages 16 and up: 2 mile race

Men and women ages 16 and up: 4 mile race

Following registration, attendees and athletes are encouraged to participate in a “circle of remembrance” on the water, an opportunity to celebrate the day and express gratitude. The races will then begin at 10 a.m.

Live music will start at 11 a.m. with Hail Mary, followed by Smiling Souls at noon. They will perform on a stage provided by Mountain Town Music. A handful of other sponsors will also show their support at the event on Saturday.