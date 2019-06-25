Panel, hearing appeal, sends Park City housing project back to Planning Commission

The Park City Board of Adjustment on Tuesday evening determined the Park City Planning Commission did not err on certain points as it approved a City Hall workforce or otherwise restricted housing development referred to as the second phase of Woodside Park but voted to send the project back to the Planning Commission based on another point.

A critic of the project appealed the Planning Commission to the Board of Adjustment, prompting the meeting on Tuesday. The Board of Adjustment found no fault in the Planning Commission’s approval related to issues such as open space, parking requirements or compliance with City Hall’s strict historic district guidelines. However, the Board of Adjustments wants the Planning Commission to return to its discussions about setbacks.

The Planning Commission approved the project, a 58-unit townhome and condominium development stretching through the 1300 blocks of Empire Avenue, Woodside Avenue and Norfolk Avenue, in May. Doug Lee, whose family owns a house on Empire Avenue near the development location, appealed the approval based on factors such as the project’s setback, historic-preservation and open space requirements.

Lee described the Board of Adjustment action as a “partial victory.” He said he would discuss alternatives for how to proceed with his attorney.

