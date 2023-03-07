Park City 911 call reports parking issue: ‘No one in upper old town can leave their homes’’

Police-blotter-image-5-1

The Park City Police Department last week received a complaint from someone on King Road that appeared to center on parking issues in the southern reaches of Old Town.

The police received the report on Wednesday, March 1 at 4:56 p.m. The police were told “no one in upper old town can leave their homes,” with the routes blocked by vehicles. The case was reported via 911 and public police logs describe the call as being a “very broken phone conversation.”

Public police logs did not provide details, but parking-related complaints are commonplace in the historic district even with street parking heavily restricted on residential streets in Old Town.

The Police Department was told of a series of other parking-related cases recently as the community remains busy with skiers and snowboarders. Some of the other cases included:

• on Saturday, March 4 at 2:19 a.m., the Police Department reported a parking issue at a charging station on Little Kate Road used by vehicles powered by electricity. The person indicated a vehicle was left in the charging station after completion, according to police logs. The police were told the vehicle was “covered in frost and left overnight” in a location where overnight parking is prohibited.

• on Thursday, March 2 at 6:33 p.m., the police were told vehicles were left on sidewalks along Prospector Avenue. The person who contacted the agency said the drivers “think it’s a parking spot,” according to department logs.

• on Wednesday, March 1 at 7:23 p.m., two vehicles that are apparently not powered by electricity were reported to have been left in Swede Alley spaces that are designated for those that are.