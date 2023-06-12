Park City activist seeks City Council seat

Ed Parigian is seeking a seat on the Park City Council. Park Record file photo by Tanzi Propst

A Park City activist has started a campaign for the Park City Council, saying he will address a broad range of issues.

Ed Parigian has lived in Park City for 17 years. He is the chair of a City Hall panel known as the Recreation Advisory Board, which has a role in considering a wide scope of issues related to recreation.

“My career experience compels me to evaluate priorities objectively and within budget constraints, but my life experience allows me to consider the nuance of each situation and apply creative thinking to inform sound policy making and sustainable solutions,” Parigian said in a prepared statement announcing the campaign.

He has a background in fields like finance and accounting, the statement said, indicating he once worked for Nike.

Parigian has been involved in a series of issues in Park City, including a leading role in the efforts to protect the field outside the Park City Library from development.

Issues of importance to Parigian include recreation, transit, the future of Bonanza Park and what he labels “responsible tourism.”

“Every issue that comes before Council represents someone’s concern and must be considered respectfully against a clear foundation of Council priorities, community needs, and external forces including development, tourism, growth, and the economy. Those forces are strong, and our residents deserve leadership who will advocate strongly for their quality of life, as I have done for many years. I hope to continue that as a member of City Council,” he said.