Park City and Summit County close recreational facilities, libraries to fight spread of COVID-19

Park City officials on Friday closed the Park City Ice Arena, the Park City Library and the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center until March 30, the most dramatic step taken by City Hall thus far as it attempts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

City Hall also said it will reduce the public’s access to services at the Marsac Building, the Police Department and the Public Works Building. It said there will be limited staffing at the public buildings that remain open and officials are encouraging people with business with the municipal government to contact staffers via email or over the phone.

“The closure of non-essential municipal services and facilities has been coordinated with our partners from Summit County and the Park City School District in order to provide clarity and consistency for the public. While I understand that some of the precautionary measures may be an inconvenience, they are being implemented out of an abundance of caution. Once again, we appreciate the community’s patience, understanding, and support,” Park City Manager Matt Dias said in a prepared statement released by the municipal government.

City Hall said the move to close the buildings and reduce public services align with the efforts at the state, county and school district levels.

The full closure of the Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center was announced shortly after an official said it would remain open but not offer some of the normal programs, an indication that the talks within the City Hall ranks became more urgent on Friday.

Summit County, meanwhile, took similar measures, closing its recreational facilities, the county library branches and the Summit County Historical Museum to public services on Friday evening. The closures will remain in place until further notice.

County officials said the decision was made in light of Gov. Gary Herbert’s announcement earlier in the day that public schools throughout the state will be dismissed for two weeks starting Monday.

