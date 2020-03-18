Park City and Summit County seniors are not being forgotten during COVID-19 crisis

Although Park City and Summit County have closed all senior centers in the area until further notice, lunches will still be provided to individuals who are participating in the congregate meal program.

Senior center staff are preparing to-go lunches that can be picked up at the centers or delivered to residents’ homes during the time lunch was usually served, said Jessica Wilde, Summit County senior director.

Lunch orders for pick up need to be called in by 9:30 a.m., and those who can’t get to the senior centers must order their lunches two days prior to their meal day, according to Wilde.

North Summit Senior Center, located at 150 Park Rd. in Coalville, hosts meal days from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, while Park City Senior Center meal days are from 1-2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at 1361 Woodside Avenue. South Summit Senior Center meal days are from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at 34 E. 400 South in Kamas.

“We’re making sure we’re taking precautions on how we prepare and handle the food, because we don’t want to spread the disease more,” she said. “We know the seniors are more susceptible to the disease.”

In addition to order lunches, local seniors can contact Wilde, her secretaries or board members with any questions or concerns.

“We also let the seniors know through email, mailers, Facebook and our web page about what’s going on,” Wilde said. “They know our centers are closed, and they know they can get a hold of us at any time.”

Within the past few days, Wilde has received other calls from local residents who are interested in volunteering to help the seniors.

“It has been very surprising that there are so many people who want to help,” she said. “Although it hasn’t come down to the point where we need their help, we are taking their names and where they would like to help and if they are willing to travel to help. So as soon as there is a need, we will get a hold of them.”

For information and updates regarding the Summit County Senior Centers, or to contact Wilde and her staff, visit summitcounty.org.

While Summit County is closely watching the local senior community, Jewish Family Service also has the over-60 community in mind, because the nonprofit’s Friendly Visitor and Senior Companions programs have stopped due to COVID-19, said Executive Director Ellen Silver.

“Because we had to temporarily stop these programs, we have seniors who are isolated and homebound who are getting, I think, very anxious,” Silver said.

To help these elderly residents, Jewish Family Service set up a system of staff and volunteers on Monday who call to make sure these seniors have basic needs, according to Silver.

“They call to see if they have food and medication, and help make arrangements for them to get these things if they need them,” she said. “We do this on an ongoing basis until this crisis averts.”

For information about Jewish Family Service senior programs visit https://www.jfsutah.org/our-programs/for-seniors/item/14-senior-adult-services.