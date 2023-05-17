Park City annual outing heads to Fort Collins, Estes Park — brewery tours included

Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado is one of the most popular in the nation as measured by visitor numbers. The City Tour is headed to the Colorado cities of Fort Collins and Estes Park this week. Estes Park is a popular gateway to the national park and draws large numbers of tourists in the summer and fall.

Courtesy of Jay Hamburger

Fort Collins, Colorado, offers college-town vibes and a lively downtown.

Another place in Colorado, Estes Park, is the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park and relies heavily on the tourism industry as people head into the grandeur of the park.

A group of Parkites hopes to learn from the two communities later this week as the annual City Tour heads to Colorado. The City Tour involves dozens of people – government officials, not-for-profit figures, businesspeople and the Leadership Park City class – and is designed to provide the travelers with an in-depth look at the mechanics of other cities. The trips date to the 1980s and, over the years, have visited numerous resort communities and larger cities across the West. The destinations this year are expected to provide the travelers with a list of possibilities to study.

Fort Collins, where Colorado State University is located, is significantly larger than Park City, but it provides a range of issues for the travelers – the downtown, the community-university relationship and the lifestyle. Estes Park, meanwhile, is closely tied to Rocky Mountain National Park. The community has a large tourism industry and serves as the base for many people visiting the nearby park. There are parallel issues between Park City and Estes Park as both attempt to reduce the impact of tourism.

“They’re not a Denver. They’re not a Salt Lake,” Myles Rademan, the Leadership Park City director and longtime City Tour organizer, said about Fort Collins, describing the community as a “smaller urban area that’s been growing rapidly.”

Rademan described Fort Collins as being “a little ahead of us” in certain issues like housing and transportation. He said the travelers will learn about the downtown in Fort Collins and the role of the university in the community.

In Estes Park, he said, the City Tour anticipates learning about the national park, which ranks as one of the most popular in the nation as measured by visitor numbers, and the large influx of summertime visitors. He said the Estes Park presentations could address issues like traffic in the summer, which can be terrible with the crowds moving through the city on the way to the national park.

The City Tour is scheduled to leave on Wednesday and return on Sunday. The travelers are staying in Fort Collins for the four nights. There are meetings and tours slated in the Colorado communities. The travelers will hear from a roster of government officials, business leaders and tourism figures. There are walking tours slated as well.

The itinerary on Thursday includes sessions about livability, open space and business in Fort Collins while the Friday agenda includes discussions about Estes Park issues like the management of large construction projects in a resort community. The Saturday schedule includes brewery tours in Fort Collins, a community with a vibrant craft brewing industry, and tours of Colorado State University.

The City Tour is meant to introduce the travelers to the inner workings of the communities they visit and also is a chance for the Parkites to consider whether programs, policies or projects that they learn about could be implemented locally. One of the important exercises involves a debriefing allowing the travelers to discuss the successes and challenges of the communities.

The City Tour most recently visited Fort Collins and Estes Park in 2011. The City Tour over the decades has made stops across the West and has traveled to many of the mountain resorts in Colorado and elsewhere.

The trip is estimated to cost $1,000 or less per person. City Hall is sending 15 staffers on the trip. Mayor Nann Worel and Park City Councilor Tana Toly are also scheduled to attend. The municipal officials are traveling at Park City taxpayer expense.