Park City appearance by CEO of Alterra Mountain Company postponed

An appearance by Rusty Gregory, the CEO of Deer Valley Resort owner Alterra Mountain Company, scheduled next week in Park City was postponed amid the widespread postponements and cancellations based on concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

Leadership Park City, an organization that prepares people for greater roles in the area, was scheduled to present Gregory as the speaker for the annual community leadership lecture. A Thursday release from the organization said it is not certain when the lecture will be rescheduled.

The postponement was made amid recommendations by public health officials to suspend large public gatherings. The event was scheduled on Monday at the Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library. City Hall on Thursday suspended non-essential programming at municipal facilities like the library.

Gregory is a crucial figure in the ski industry, leading a firm that has been central to the realignment of the industry in recent years. He was expected to deliver remarks and answer questions submitted by the audience.

Myles Rademan, the founder of Leadership Park City, in early March said it was anticipated Gregory would address topics like the corporate culture of the ski industry and the impact of multi-resort season-pass products that provide access to a roster of resorts rather than just one, which had been for years standard practice.

Rademan also said Gregory could have been asked about the differences in business models between Alterra Mountain Company and Vail Resorts, the Colorado-based owner of Park City Mountain Resort.