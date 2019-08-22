Updated: Service to 18,000 Park City-area Comcast customers was knocked out Wednesday

A wayward construction vehicle knocked out Comcast service in and around Park City Wednesday, taking down internet, phone and cable TV service to approximately 18,000 customers.

The damage was caused when a “very large construction truck” was too tall to pass under a fiber optic line and crashed into it a little before 10 a.m., said Deneiva Knight, external affairs director for Comcast Utah.

The incident occurred at 1450 South, 2200 East in Salt Lake City.

Customers from Old Town to Prospector to Kimball Junction were affected. While it didn’t hit every Comcast customer in the Basin, Knight said “18,000 is still a lot as far as we’re concerned.”

Knight said service was starting to come back on line around 3:45 p.m. and that service was fully restored by 8 p.m.

The lag time was due to how long the equipment takes to reset, Knight said. Comcast is proactively crediting customers’ accounts for the time the service was out.

The vehicle was larger than a dump truck, Knight said, and not affiliated with Comcast. Crews from the service provider arrived and started repairing the damage within 10 minutes.

Incidents like the one that happened Wednesday are uncommon, Knight said, but they tend to happen in the summer in Utah when construction activity is at its highest.

There were no injuries in the accident, and Knight said a fiber optic line does not pose a danger to the public in the same way a downed electrical line would.