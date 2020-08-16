Park City-area Democrats eye convention, hopeful Biden will beat Trump’s ‘destruction of democracy’

Former Vice President Joe Biden at a fundraiser in Glenwild in October 2019.

Courtesy of Amy Baker

Park City and surrounding Summit County will be Biden country in November, the leader of the Summit County Democrats predicts.

As former Vice President Joe Biden prepares to become the party’s White House nominee next week at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, a high-ranking Summit County Democratic Party figure anticipates he will easily carry the county on Election Day. The convention opens on Monday and runs through Thursday.

Meredith Reed, who is the chair of the county party, said in an interview Biden will take Summit County in a landslide. She said Democrats are excited about the election and the opportunity for a change at the White House. The Trump administration has brought “devastation” to the country and is a “daily train wreck,” Reed said.

“It’s impossible to keep up,” she said about what she considers to be President Trump’s “destruction of democracy.”

She criticized the administration’s response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, labeling the president’s efforts as “horrible.”

Summit County is one of the state’s reliable Democratic strongholds, resulting from years of people moving to the community from places like California and New York. The Summit County Council is 5-0 Democratic. The Park City Council and mayor’s office are nonpartisan, but elected officials inside the city limits have generally been seen for 20-plus years as leaning toward many of the principals of the Democratic Party. Reed, though, said none of the delegates to the convention are from Park City or Summit County.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won Summit County by a wide margin four years ago in the presidential campaign even as Trump easily won the statewide vote. Summit County is a small-population county and the more populous counties along the Wasatch Front usually overwhelm the local Democratic votes on a statewide basis in presidential elections.

Years when there is a presidential contest typically draw a larger turnout, and the White House election can have impacts on down-ticket campaigns. There are also state and County Courthouse offices on the ballot in November that the county party is especially eyeing.

Reed said the Democratic convention next week is an important event as the campaign enters the crucial fall stretch, offering a platform for the roster of speakers to address a national audience with mixed political beliefs rather than one that is made exclusively of party members. She also said the convention this year, greatly scaled back based on the concerns about the coronavirus, will be more focused on party business instead of the political spectacle that conventions typically become. She anticipates the convention will highlight issues to a greater degree than some of the recent nominating gatherings. During the convention, Reed said, she wants to hear “a message of unity that we have not had” in the nation.

Reed said Biden’s selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate was a “fantastic choice.” Her experience in government, including as the attorney general of California, is valuable, Reed said.

“They’re very complementary personalities to each other,” she said about Biden and Harris.