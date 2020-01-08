Park City-area resident starts congressional campaign, desiring to dismantle deep state

Snyderville Basin resident Chadwick Fairbanks III has launched a campaign for the Republican nomination in the 1st Congressional District, his third attempt for the House of Representatives seat and another bid for elected office just months after he unsuccessfully competed for a spot on the Park City Council.

Fairbanks in 2019 did not advance out of the City Council primary, missing a spot on the November ballot by just two votes. He has since moved to Pinebrook. He campaigned as an unaffiliated candidate in the 1st Congressional District in 2016 and as a Republican two years later. He garnered little support in each of the campaigns. Republican Rob Bishop, the incumbent Republican in the 1st Congressional District, is retiring, and there is expected to be a broad field of Republicans seeking the nomination in the heavily GOP district.

Fairbanks plans to challenge the so-called deep state in the U.S. as a congressional candidate, saying unelected bureaucrats in Washington are essentially running the country. He called the deep state the fourth branch of government after the executive, legislative and judicial branches.

“It’s not a government of the people, by the people. We’re not self-governed,” Fairbanks said, describing a desire to “restore the republic.”

He outlined an agenda to dismantle the deep state by budget maneuvers designed to defund certain elements of the government as well as pressing forward with eliminating legislation. He said the early 20th century authorization creating the Federal Reserve and the post-World War II creation of the modern-day intelligence apparatus should be repealed. Fairbanks said he would sponsor legislation to repeal both if he is elected.

Fairbanks said he would open a congressional office in the Park City area and gather opinions from the area as a member of Congress. He said he would protect public lands and “deviate” from the incumbent congressman by pressing for issues important to Park City and surrounding Summit County. He said the Park City area has been “ignored” by the congressional delegation.

Fairbanks is 40 and has lived in the Park City area for approximately two years. He is a self-employed entrepreneur and property manager. He said he was a member of the Illinois National Guard working in intelligence and was once a contractor for the National Security Agency. He said his area of expertise is Iran. He has also been involved in the state-level Republican Party, chairing a veterans caucus.

The City Council campaign introduced many Park City voters to Fairbanks even after the two congressional bids in 2016 and 2018. He was largely unknown in Park City politics prior to the campaign before he nearly secured a spot on the general election ballot. He has said he would have advanced to Election Day last year had he put more effort into the primary election.

Online statements made by Fairbanks in 2016 re-emerged during the City Council campaign three years later that illustrated an interest in far-right ideology and conspiracy theories as well as a disdain for Hillary Clinton, who was the Democratic presidential nominee against Republican Donald Trump at the time. In one of the online statements, Fairbanks vowed to “personally Citizen’s Arrest @HillaryClinton JAN 3” if he was elected to Congress.

Fairbanks is the second person from the Park City area to launch a campaign for the Republican nomination in the 1st Congressional District. Howard Wallack, an Aerie resident, is also seeking the GOP nod. It is unusual to have two people from the Park City area in the same congressional campaign.

Fairbanks said he will seek the nomination through the Republican convention process rather than gathering signatures in an attempt to secure a spot on a GOP primary ballot.

Related: Park City congressional candidate says Trump impeachment is ‘deep state buying time’