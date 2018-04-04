Park City area restaurants announce shoulder season hours

The Park City Area Restaurant Association is the umbrella organization for more than 70 restaurants in Park City, Utah. The organization supports and promotes the large variety of award-winning restaurants in the Park City area. Every year, thousands of residents and visitors are exposed to Park City’s eclectic dining options through a variety of events that the Park City Area Restaurant Association hosts. The events include Savor the Summit, Park City Dine About and Online Cocktail Contest. For a list of member restaurants, their locations, cuisines, pricing and features, please visit www.parkcityrestaurants.com. Visit the Park City Area Restaurant Association’s Twitter and Facebook sites for current restaurant information and dining specials.

The snow may still be falling, but spring and summer are just around the corner.

Restaurants, bars and cafes will be adjusting their hours for the spring shoulder season. Here are the respective schedule changes for the establishments, which are all members of the Park City Area Restaurant Association:

Apex: Closed April 9 – 29th. Reopening on April 30th for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Bangkok Thai on Main: Open.

Billy Blanco's: Open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bistro 412: Closed through April. Opening date TBD.

The Brass Tag at Deer Valley Resort: Open nightly. Closed April 9 for company holiday.

Burgers & Bourbon: Closed April 9 – 29th. Reopening on April 30th 3-10 p.m. daily.

Butcher's: Beginning April 8th dinner hours 4 – 10 p.m., late night menu 10 p.m. – midnight, closing at midnight.

Café Terigo: Closed from April 15 to May 4. Reopening for lunch May 5; dinner service is set to resume Thursday through Sunday starting June 1.

Cena Ristorante & Lounge: at The Chateaux Deer Valley: Closed April 9 to May 4.

Chimayo: Closed April 8-16. From April 7-June 24, serving dinner Tuesday-Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 5-10 p.m.; closed Sunday-Monday. Resuming seven-day service June 24.

Daly's Pub: Closed April 9 – 29th. Reopening on April 30th 5 – 10 p.m. daily

Deer Valley Grocery~Café: Open for breakfast and lunch until 7 p.m. through June 15, then open until 8:30 p.m. Closed April 9 for company holiday.

Deer Valley Resort's Snow Park, Silver Lake and Empire Lodges: Closed from April 8 to December. Fireside Dining, the Seafood Buffet, and the Mariposa will close April 7 until December.

DEN Restaurant at Park City Marriott: Open for breakfast and lunch daily.

The Eating Establishment: Open, call for hours.

Escala Provisions Company and Marketplace at Hyatt Centric Park City: Open, with EPC serving breakfast from 7-11 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and dinner from 5-10 p.m.

Firewood: Closed from April 15 to May 24. Also closed April 8.

First Tracks Kaffe at Stein Eriksen Lodge: Closed April 8 until next winter season.

Flanagan's on Main: Closed April 29-May 9; reopening May 10 at 5 p.m. for dinner.

Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria: Open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 5-10 p.m., and Sunday from 5-9 p.m.

Ghidotti's: Open Sunday-Wednesday from 5-9:30 p.m., and Thursday-Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Locals' Night begins May 3.

Glitretind and Troll Hallen Lounge at Stein Eriksen Lodge: Open.

Goldener Hirsch Inn: Closed April 1 to Dec. 1.

Grappa: Starting April 17, serving dinner Sunday and Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Monday, Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m.; closed Tuesday-Wednesday. Locals' Night begins May 7.

High West Distillery & Saloon: The Saloon will be closed April 8-23, and reopening for dinner April 24. Lunch and dinner service starting April 25. The Refectory will be closed April 9-24, reopening April 25 for lunch and tours every day from Wednesday-Sunday, plus Sunday brunch.

Lespri Prime Steak & Sushi: Closed April 22 to May 31.

Powder Restaurant at the Waldorf Astoria: Open through the spring season, with off-season promotions in April.

Royal Street Café at Deer Valley Resort: Closed April 7 reopening for summer June 15.

Shabu: Closed April 8 through mid-May. Opening date TBD.

Squatters and Wasatch Brew Pub: Open.

Sushi Blue: Open Sunday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Timbers Bar and Lounge at Park City Marriott: Open for dinner nightly.

tupelo: Closed April 16 – May 2. Beginning May 3rd dinner offered Thursday – Sunday 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. Brunch on Sundays 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Twisted Fern: Closed April 9-26. Reopening April 27 for lunch and dinner with a new spring menu.

Versante Hearth+Bar: Serving dinner every day from 4-10 p.m.

Wahso: Closed from April 1 to June 6. Reopening June 7, serving dinner Wednesday-Sunday from 5-9 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 5-10 p.m.

Windy Ridge Bakery: Open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Windy Ridge Café: Open Sunday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Taco Tuesday begins May 1.

Yuki Yama Sushi: Closed April 8 through mid-May. Opening date TBD.

Check with individual restaurants or the PCARA website for the most up-to-date information on closing dates and spring and summer hours. For more information about the PCARA or its member restaurants' spring hours, contact Christa Graff, of Graff Public Relations, at christa@graffpr.com or 435-640-7921.

Editor’s note: This list of restaurants is not a full list of the Park City restaurants with adjusted hours for the shoulder season, just those associated with the Park City Area Restaurant Association.