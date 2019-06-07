Park City-area vehicles burglarized as phone, computer taken

The Park City Police Department in late May and early June received a series of reports about vehicle break-ins, including cases that involved the disappearance of electronics.

The break-ins have been in disparate neighborhoods, Police Department logs showed. Some of the incidents were smash-and-grab break-ins that left the vehicles damaged in addition to the loss of the property from inside.

The cases have included:

• on Tuesday, June 4, the police received a complaint about a break-in the night before in the vicinity of Norfolk Avenue. The police said a window was broken.

• on Friday, May 31 at 4:51 p.m. on Mountain Lane, where a phone was reportedly taken during a vehicle burglary.

• on Tuesday, May 28 at 4:15 p.m., when someone on Coalition View Court told the police their vehicle had been rummaged through. The police were told nothing appeared to be missing, but the person said the car was believed to have been locked. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected vehicle burglary.

• on Tuesday, May 28 at 10:40 a.m., when the policed were told two vehicles —­ a Jeep and a Toyota —­ were broken into on Daly Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether anything was missing, the police said. The vehicles were not damaged. The police were told the break-ins occurred between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

• on May 28 at 8:43 a.m., someone on Sidewinder Drive told the police of a vehicle burglary that occurred several days prior to the report to the Police Department. A laptop computer and credit cards were taken, the police were told.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the cases remain under investigation. He suggested vehicle doors be locked and valuables should be secured and not left in plain sight. He said most of the cases last week targeted vehicles left with the doors unlocked.

“It’s just old habits are hard to break. People feel so safe in our community, which is a good thing,” Kirk said.

Anybody with information about the break-ins within Park City may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office also reported a string of vehicle burglaries, indicating 19 had been reported between May 24 and June 5. The cases were logged in neighborhoods like Pinebrook, Summit Park and Ranch Place.

Anybody with information about the Summit County cases may contact the Sheriff’s Office at 615-3500.