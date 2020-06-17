Park City-area voters prepare to help select congressional nominees

Ballots for the June 30 partisan primaries will be sent to voters starting Tuesday. Summit County’s election will be done entirely by mail or via drop box, and there will be no in-person voting because of public health concerns.

Summit County voters on June 30 will help decide the Republican and Democratic nominees for the 1st Congressional District. Four Republicans and two Democrats are vying to replace longtime GOP Rep. Rob Bishop, who has held the seat since 2003. Here is a brief bio of each candidate and a look at their top campaign issues. The Republican and Democratic winners will face off in November’s general election.

Republicans

Bob Stevenson

Bob Stevenson, Republican

Age: 66

Residence: Layton

Profession: Davis County Commissioner and former mayor of Layton who also retired after 30 years in sales with Nestle.

Top campaign issue: economy and growth. He says a strong economy has many benefits, including for housing.

Top campaign issue for Park City and surrounding Summit County: the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus on tourism, saying businesses and the resort industry need assistance.

Kerry Gibson

Kerry Gibson, Republican

Age: 48

Residence: West Weber, in unincorporated Weber County

Profession: small business owner in dairy farming, trucking and retail industries, as well as a former state legislator and a former commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

Top campaign issue: the budget, saying the U.S. must move toward a sound fiscal policy. The national debt is not sustainable, he says.

Top campaign issue for Park City and surrounding Summit County: ensuring each region of Summit County is represented in Congress. He describes Summit County as a diverse area of the 1st Congressional District.

Blake Moore

Blake Moore, Republican

Age: 39

Residence: Salt Lake City

Profession: management consultant with the Cicero Group.

Top campaign issue: economic recovery, describing it as the “most important thing.” He says his background provides him with the experience needed for topics like balancing a budget and spurring economic growth.

Top campaign issue for Park City and surrounding Summit County: economic recovery, with a focus on the tourism and hospitality industries. He says the Park City-area economy needs to be reinvigorated as it reopens in a safe manner.

Katie Witt

Katie Witt, Republican

Age: 48

Residence: Kaysville

Profession: Mayor of Kaysville, former city councilor.

Top campaign issue: reopening the United States after the novel coronavirus-forced shutdowns, saying the country is headed for an economic crisis if it is not reopened.

Top campaign issue for Park City and surrounding Summit County: reopening the United States after the novel coronavirus-forced shutdowns, noting the impact on the Park City area’s tourism-based economy.

Democrats

Jamie Cheek

Jamie Cheek, Democrat

Age: 34

Residence: Ogden

Profession: district director of Utah State Office of Rehabilitation.

Top campaign issue: health care, saying health care should be more. accessible and more affordable. The novel coronavirus has exposed cracks in the health care infrastructure, she says.

Top campaign issue for Park City and surrounding Summit County: supporting small businesses, explaining Park City was especially impacted by the spread of the novel coronavirus and needs to recover in a safe way.

Darren Parry

Darren Parry, Democrat

Age: 60

Residence: Providence

Profession: business development for Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation.

Top campaign issue: the environment. Parry says the planet is struggling with air pollution and other environmental problems.

Top campaign issue for Park City and surrounding Summit County: the environment, in the context of public lands policies.