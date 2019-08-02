Park City arts fest: Paintings have a price, but access passes are priceless

The art will be for sale at a variety of prices this weekend at the Park City Kimball Arts Festival.

But City Hall and the Kimball Art Center are offering something that is priceless for the people of Old Town: access passes that will be required for people driving into the neighborhood.

An access-pass system has long been in place for the event in an effort to protect Old Town from being overrun with festival-goers seeking parking close to the Main Street location of the festival.

The idea holds that prohibiting the crowds from driving to the Old Town core reduces the traffic and parking impact of one of Park City’s top special events. Without the access-pass system, there would be worries about large numbers of drivers entering the Main Street area and surrounding neighborhood without places to park.

There are three types of passes depending on the sort of access required.

One of them is known as a Park Avenue access pass, which will be needed south of the Empire Avenue intersection on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Times vary depending on the hours of the arts festival. People needing the Park Avenue access passes must pick them up at the Kimball Art Center on Kearns Boulevard.

Another category is a Swede Alley access pass, designed for businesses with private parking along Swede Alley. City Hall staffers will deliver the passes. The other sort of pass is available to Main Street businesses for their employees. They must be picked up at the Kimball Art Center.

City Hall encourages festival-goers to leave their vehicles in outlying park-and-ride lots served by the City Hall buses. The Ecker Hill park-and-ride lot at Kimball Junction is an option, as are the Park City School District lots on Kearns Boulevard on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The parking lots at Park City Mountain Resort are also available those days, while the lots outside Snow Park Lodge at Deer Valley Resort are available until 3 p.m. on those days. City Hall will increase the number of buses serving the outlying parking locations.

There will be limited public parking available at the China Bridge garage at premium rates. Man Street employees have the option of parking in the Homestake lot off Kearns Boulevard and taking a shuttle to Main Street. The shuttle runs from 8 a.m. until 3 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be a bicycle valet for people riding to the event. It will be located on 7th Street and is free.

Main Street is scheduled to close to traffic at 3 a.m. Friday and reopen at 12 a.m. on Monday, providing the time needed to set up and tear down the festival booths, stages and infrastructure.

City Hall estimates the event will draw between 40,000 and 50,000 people, in the same range as a typical year for the arts festival.

“I love all of the events we do. Arts fest is near and dear to me,” said Jenny Diersen, the economic development program manager at City Hall and a onetime Kimball Art Center staffer.

More information is available at parkcity.org or on the festival website, parkcitykimballartsfestival.org.