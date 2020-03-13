Park City athletic center remains open with reduced programs amid COVID-19 spread

The Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center will remain open but not offer some of the normal programs in response to the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

The Park Meadows facility is among the busiest public buildings in Park City, offering a range of equipment and playing surfaces.

The Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center will temporarily eliminate some of the programming for at least several weeks. The child care has been closed through the end of March. Group fitness classes have also been suspended until that time.

Officials will also not accept indoor or outdoor reservations through the end of March. The adult volleyball league has been suspended until the end of March as well.

A pickleball social was canceled on Thursday evening while a tennis social that was scheduled on Saturday was also canceled.

Ken Fisher, the recreation manager for the municipal government, said the building has been “pretty quiet” in recent days, including at midafternoon on Thursday.

“Lunchtime was quieter than normal,” he said.

More details about the cancellations or suspensions at the Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center are available at: https://www.parkcity.org/Home/Components/News/News/36138/.