Park City attorney, husband formally charged after hunting goods taken

Prosecutors in Salt Lake County on Monday charged a Marsac Building attorney and her ski mountaineering husband with two misdemeanors each in a case stemming from the disappearance of hunting equipment in a mountainous area outside of Summit Park.

The prosecutors leveled a class A misdemeanor charge of theft and a class B misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief against Polly Samuels McLean, 49, and Andrew McLean, 57. Polly Samuels McLean is the assistant Park City attorney while Andrew McLean is known internationally for his skiing accomplishments.

The theft charges are especially notable after the two were arrested on preliminary theft counts that were classified as third-degree felonies. The formal charges, though, were filed as misdemeanors.

Sentencing upon conviction of a third-degree felony involves the possibility of a prison sentence of up to five years, while the sentence for a conviction of a class A misdemeanor could include a one-year sentence in jail.

A bow hunter from Riverton indicated the equipment belonged to him when it was taken. Skip Sheldon Roberts said in an interview in September two tree stands, which attach to trees and provide hunters an elevated platform to target animals, were taken as well as a camera fixed on the immediate area. Locks and ladders were also taken, he said. The charging documents put the value of the equipment at between $500 and $1,499.

The prosecutors say Roberts saw the two and their dog on images captured by a trail camera. They passed the camera at 12:52 p.m. and again at 1:15 p.m., the prosecutors say. The items that were taken were in Andrew McLean's backpack, according to the charging documents.

The prosecutors say Roberts drove around the neighborhood "and saw the dog from the video and followed him to a residence." He saw the couple at the house and provided the address to the authorities, the prosecutors say.

The Unified Police Department executed a search warrant at two residences owned by the couple. Polly Samuels McLean told the authorities one of the tree stands was along a trail close to one of the residences, the charging documents say. That residence is in the Park City area. The other tree stand and the camera were found at the couple's residence in Lambs Canyon, the prosecutors say.

Park City Manager Diane Foster on Tuesday said Polly Samuels McLean remains on paid administrative leave. She was placed on paid administrative leave when she notified City Hall shortly after the arrest. City Hall is currently evaluating her status based on the filing of charges, Foster said.