Park City attorney, skier husband arrested as hunting equipment taken

A Marsac Building attorney and her ski mountaineering husband were arrested on Thursday in Salt Lake County in connection with the disappearance of hunting equipment in the mountainous area outside of Summit Park.

Polly Samuels McLean, 49, and Andrew McLean, 57, were booked into the jail in the Salt Lake Valley on suspicion of theft and criminal mischief, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Polly Samuels McLean is the assistant Park City attorney at the Marsac Building. She has worked for the municipal government for approximately 13 years and once worked for the Office of the Attorney General in Utah. Andrew McLean is known internationally for his ski mountaineering accomplishments.

Park City released a statement indicating officials are aware of the arrest of the assistant city attorney.

"As required by the policies and procedures of Park City Municipal Corporation, on Friday, September 7th, Polly Samuels McLean informed our Human Resources Manager of her felony arrest, which occurred the day before, Thursday, September 6th. Park City Municipal Corporation will continue to follow its policies and procedures in this matter and has no further comment at this time," the statement said.

A bow hunter from Riverton, Skip Sheldon Roberts, said the equipment belongs to him. He discovered the equipment was gone when he went to hunt on Tuesday. He said two tree stands, which attach to trees and provide hunters an elevated platform to target animals, were taken. A camera fixed on the immediate area was also taken, as were locks and ladders, he said. Roberts estimated the losses at approximately $1,500. He said the authorities have since recovered the tree stands.

The tree stands had been there for a month without issue, Roberts said, describing that they were placed between 15 feet and 20 feet off the ground.

Roberts said another camera captured images as the equipment was taken. He called the case "premeditated and malicious."

"There's a lot of outdoor enthusiasts in the neighborhood and a lot of anti-hunters," he said.

Roberts said he has hunted in the area for years, recalling that people tell him not to hunt in that area even though he is able to do so.

"They just think it's their backyard, so they own it," Roberts also said.

The Unified Police Department in the Salt Lake Valley said two search warrants were served, one at the McLean residence in the Park City area and one at a cabin in Lambs Canyon, as investigators recovered the items. The two were arrested at their residence, the Unified Police Department said.