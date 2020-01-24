Park City auto-pedestrian accident occurred in crosswalk, investigators say

A driver hit a pedestrian on Thursday morning as the person was crossing Park Avenue close to Holiday Village, the Utah Highway Patrol said, a traffic accident that occurred as Park City roads were becoming busier on the opening day of the Sundance Film Festival.

Park Avenue in that location is part of S.R. 224, a state highway that is under the law enforcement jurisdiction of the Highway Patrol. The agency said the accident occurred at 6:39 a.m. as a woman was crossing from the west side of the road to the east side. She was in a crosswalk and the pedestrian crossing lights had been activated, a witness told the Highway Patrol.

A man driving northbound in a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban, the outbound direction, hit her, the Highway Patrol said, indicating the driver told investigators he did not see the woman. The vehicle’s front right corner struck the woman, the Highway Patrol said.

The Highway Patrol said the driver made a U-turn after the collision to block the lane where the woman was on the ground, describing her as unconscious at that moment.

Troopers arrived three minutes after the report. An ambulance took the person to the hospital at the University of Utah. The Highway Patrol said the driver has been cooperative.

A Highway Patrol spokesperson on Friday said the woman was in “better shape than expected” at 4 p.m. on Thursday.