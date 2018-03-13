Park City backer of golf course housing left off Planning Commission

Park City leaders opted against appointing Josh Hobson to the Planning Commission, a decision that Mayor Andy Beerman said was not based on a controversial statement by Hobson about the prospects of developing housing on part of the Park City Golf Club.

Hobson, who unsuccessfully campaigned for the Park City Council in 2017 and then was not selected for a midterm City Council appointment earlier in 2018, was part of an unusually strong field of Planning Commission hopefuls.

Hobson outlined a housing idea during an interview with the elected officials as part of the Planning Commission selection process. He said officials could consider a housing project on part of the golf course. The course could be reduced from 18 holes to nine holes and a so-called tiny house development could be considered on the land, he said, describing the location as being connected to the transit system. Hobson also said demand for golf could fall in the future and mentioned the water needs of a golf course as compared to a residential development like the one he described. The elected officials did not respond to the comment in any depth.

Beerman said in an interview the Hobson comment about the golf course did not play a role in the decision not to appoint him to the Planning Commission. He said the City Council wanted the appointees to have more experience based on what is expected to be a busy period for the Planning Commission. The panel, he said, could address development proposals at the bases of Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort. Beerman also said Treasure would return to the Planning Commission if a ballot measure to fund the acquisition of the land in a conservation deal fails.

Hobson acknowledged other Planning Commission candidates had experience directly related to the panel's work. He said his comment about development at the golf course was based on the need for what he sees as an honest discussion about potential housing locations.

Hobson said he will focus on issues like providing edible food waste to the hungry and diverting food waste toward composting operations rather than landfills. He will also continue to work on the March for Science and affordable housing issues. Hobson said he will consider mounting a City Council campaign in 2019.