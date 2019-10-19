Park City ballots arrive, and so do the drop boxes

The ballots in the Park City Council campaign started arriving in the vote-by-mail election this week, marking the final stretch of the contest.

Many voters are expected to mail the ballots to election officials, but they also have the option of depositing them into a drop box. There are two drop boxes in Park City. One is at the Marsac Building while the other one is at The Market at Park City, typically one of the busiest businesses in the city.

People who prefer to leave a ballot in a drop box have a deadline of 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, which is Election Day. The postmark deadline for people sending the ballots through the mail is Nov. 4.

Three City Council seats are on the ballot. They are currently held by Nann Worel, Becca Gerber and Lynn Ware Peek. Worel and Gerber are seeking reelection while Ware Peek opted against campaigning for a full first term after a midterm appointment. The other candidates are: Ed Parigian, Max Doilney, Daniel Lewis and Deanna Rhodes.

Anybody with questions about the balloting procedures or are registered voters and did not receive a ballot in the mail may contact the Summit County Clerk’s Office at 615-3204.