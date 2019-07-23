Park City ballots mailed as voters prepare to drop a City Council hopeful

The registered voters of Park City need to check their mailboxes before checking off their preferred candidate.

The Park City Council primary election is slated for Aug. 13, but the ballots in the vote-by-mail contest were slated to be sent on Tuesday. The Summit County Clerk’s Office anticipates the ballots will arrive in mailboxes and post-office boxes on Friday or Saturday.

The primary season has been politically lackluster as the candidates have largely campaigned in a low-key manner. There has been little political chatter in recent weeks, and the candidates were not scheduled to appear together for the first time until Tuesday evening.

Three spots on the City Council will be decided in November. The primary election will drop one candidate from a field of seven. The six highest vote-getters in the primary will advance to Election Day.

The candidates are:

The field is eclectic compared to those in some previous City Hall elections, when ballots oftentimes included members of the Park City Planning Commission or others with direct ties to the municipal government. Doilney, Fairbanks, Lewis and Rhodes are, essentially, newcomers to Park City political circles. It is not clear what level of support they will garner from the electorate. Worel is a well-established political figure, having already won a City Hall election after serving as a Planning Commissioner. Gerber is also established as an incumbent. Parigian holds a municipal post as a member of the Recreation Advisory Board and has also advocated on behalf of issues like the preservation of the field outside the Park City Library.

The ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 12, the day before the primary election, or they can be submitted at one of the drop-box locations. The drop-box locations are the Marsac Building and The Market at Park City. They must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on the day of the primary, Aug. 13. The ballots can also be dropped off at the Summit County Clerk’s Office in Coalville with a deadline of 8 p.m. on Aug. 13.

A voting-assistance center will operate at the Marsac Building on Aug. 13 to help people who did not receive ballots or those who have other questions about the balloting. The hours are from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Summit County Clerk Kent Jones said he anticipates turnout in the primary will reach approximately 50 percent. He acknowledged, though, turnout is usually not highest in a summer primary.

“This one’s going to be hard to predict,” Jones said about the City Hall primary.

The candidates are pressing a range of topics, some of them longtime standard issues for City Hall campaigns. They have touched on issues like growth, workforce or otherwise affordable housing, traffic, the economy and transit.

It seems likely, though, the campaigns will become more focused after the primary on Aug. 13 finalizes the November ballot. The fall contest is expected to begin in earnest after Labor Day, the traditional launch of the most important stretch of the political season.