Park City begins to outline major Park Avenue roadwork

Many Park City drivers are likely weary from road projects like the work along the S.R. 224 entryway and the redo of Prospector Avenue.

City Hall as early as 2019 could start another road project that would be expected to cause traffic headaches just a year after the work in 2018. The municipal government's plans to redo an important stretch of Park Avenue have not been widely publicized. The section runs between the intersections with Deer Valley Drive and Heber Avenue, a heavily traveled road segment that provides access to and from Old Town.

Officials have not decided whether to pursue the project in 2019 or the following year. The work, though, is anticipated to extend through at least two construction seasons with the possibility of a third. It is part of City Hall's long-running efforts to upgrade streets in Old Town.

Decisions about timing will likely not be made for months, and the details of the project will also not be determined for some time. Park City officials on Tuesday are expected to provide limited information about the project during an open house designed to present the municipal government's broad work plan for 2019. Although the Park Avenue project could be pushed back to 2020, many people may learn of the project for the first time at the event. The work will also include Heber Avenue between the Park Avenue and Main Street intersections.

The Park Avenue project will involve a new road surface, new sidewalks and new streetlights. The crews will also replace water lines, sewer lines, storm drains and natural-gas lines. A streetscape beautification is also planned. The work may also include the installation of infrastructure needed for a fiber optics capacity upgrade someday.

"The utilities are failing. … We've had multiple utility breaks," said Corey Legge, the staff engineer at City Hall and a figure who will be involved in the planning.

The stretch of Park Avenue between the Deer Valley Drive and Heber Avenue intersections is critical to the overall traffic pattern in Park City. It is one of two routes to Main Street and surrounding Old Town. Drivers headed to and from Main Street and the Old Town neighborhood use Park Avenue frequently. Park City Library patrons and City Park-goers also use the road.

There are also numerous residences along Park Avenue, further complicating the planning since there will need to be access maintained in some fashion for people who live there.

City Hall has not crafted a traffic plan for the time the work is underway. Legge said there will be road restrictions of some sort, but the details are not known and options have not been devised. It seems unlikely that a full closure would be pursued given the importance of the road to the traffic pattern in Park City.

The open house offers a chance for someone to learn about a range of municipal projects and programs at a single event. City Hall staffers and consultants man stations as they describe their projects and answer questions from the public. Some of the topics expected to be covered include enforcing municipal codes, City Hall's social equity efforts and the Park City Police Department's enforcement in neighborhoods and the agency's work with homeowners associations.

City Hall's ambitious housing programs could also draw interest at the event. The municipal government is readying another phase of housing in the Woodside Park area along the lower Park Avenue corridor. The upcoming phase is planned to start in 2019 and involve approximately 50 units of workforce or otherwise restricted housing. The housing is planned for the property where the Park City Senior Citizens Center is located, land immediately west of the center and the ground between Woodside Avenue and Empire Avenue on the 1300 blocks of the streets. City Hall staffers and consultants will be available to discuss the housing plans.

The event is scheduled on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the Park City Library. A similar open house is scheduled in the spring as the construction season approaches.