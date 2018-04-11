Park City beset by ‘chug chug chug,’ loud rap music parties

Some people in Park City marked the end of the ski season with rollicking affairs even if the winter itself was not so exuberant.

The Park City Police Department last week responded to numerous parties and noise complaints that coincided with the final days of the ski season at Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort. The cases were spread through different streets and did not appear to be connected.

Police Department logs did not provide details about the parties, but it appeared from the reports none of them became blatantly out of control. It was also not clear from the logs whether the cases resulted in any arrests or citations. The Police Department typically classifies parties as suspected disturbing the peace.

Some of the reports included:

• on Sunday, April 8 at 12:55 a.m., when a loud party was reported at a hotel on Empire Avenue.

• on April 8 at 12:42 a.m., when someone reported lots of noise at house on or close to Woodside Avenue. The police were told there were only a few people there, "but they are really loud," according to department logs.

Recommended Stories For You

• on April 8 at 12:36 a.m., when the Police Department was called to Pinnacle Drive after someone reported a party in a house with upward of 30 people. The Police Department was told the people were yelling "chug chug chug."

• on Saturday, April 7 at 11:01 p.m., when a party with lots of noise was reported on Daly Avenue.

• on Friday, April 6 at 10:11 p.m., when a large party was reported on Daly Avenue. Someone complained about "rap music very loud," according to the Police Department.

• April 6 at 12:31 a.m., when people on Norfolk Avenue in a hot tub were reportedly loud.

• Tuesday, April 3 at 1:52 a.m., when a loud party reportedly filled a courtyard on Prospector Avenue.

The Police Department regularly receives complaints about parties, noise and loud music during the busiest stretches of the ski season, but the revelry typically subsides as the crowds fall toward the end of the season.