Park City Board of Education selects new member

The Park City Board of Education voted in Erin Grady as its newest member at its meeting on Tuesday.

Grady will replace Julie Eihausen after she leaves the Board on Feb. 5. Petra Butler, Anne Peters and Andrew Caplan voted for Grady while JJ Ehlers and Julie Eihausen voted for the other candidate, Betsy Ricks.

Grady is currently co-president of the parent-teacher association at Parley's Park Elementary. She is also a board member for the nonprofit PC READS and the Figure Skating Club of Park City, according to a district newsletter sent earlier this month. She served for 12 years as communication manager for Deer Valley Resort.

Peters said at the meeting that both candidates are incredible, strong and talented, but that Grady would be a better fit. Ricks is an educator at The Peace House.

When a vacancy arises in the Board, members accept applications and select a new member from the district that the leaving member represents. Grady will represent District Five.