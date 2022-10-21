Park City business group debates concept of worker-only lot just off Main Street

There are discussions underway about the possibility of setting aside the flagpole lot in the Main Street core for employees. The group that represents Main Street businesses is considering the change and Park City leaders in November could address the topic. | David Jackson/Park Record

People who work in the Main Street core could have a parking lot set aside for them steps from the shopping, dining and entertainment strip.

The organization that represents businesses on or just off Main Street is considering requesting a significant alteration to the operations of the so-called flagpole lot at the northern end of Swede Alley, a block off Main Street. Any request would require approval by City Hall, which owns and operates the lot.

The Historic Park City Alliance is debating whether to ask City Hall to enact a restriction in the flagpole lot during the upcoming winter that would set aside the spots for people who work in the Main Street area. The lot is currently available to the general population. Materials drafted in anticipation of a recent meeting of the leadership of the Historic Park City Alliance indicate the Park City Council could discuss the change at a Nov. 3 meeting. Details about any alteration to the operations of the flagpole lot would be released by City Hall in the period before a City Council meeting.

Ginger Wicks, the executive director of the Historic Park City Alliance, said the organization is in the “exploratory phases of if that makes sense.” She said opinions will be gathered from the businesses in the area of the flagpole lot.

The flagpole lot currently operates as part of the regular stock of parking, with paid parking at certain times and free parking at others. It is especially convenient for people headed to businesses in the area of the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue.

Wicks, though, cited issues with traffic at the location. She described a scenario of drivers turning off Swede Alley to access the lot and then failing to find an open spot. They then attempt to exit the lot by turning left onto Swede Alley, she said, creating a “traffic congestion flow issue.”

The upcoming debate about the operations of the flagpole lot will likely draw attention from Main Street business owners and rank-and-file workers along the street. There could be support from those who would like parking set aside for employees so close to Main Street, while others could question a move that takes away parking from customers who are headed to Main Street.

Employee parking in the Main Street core has for years been a challenging subject as the various interests have attempted to reach compromises that take into account the workers and customers.

The timeline of the current talks suggests the likelihood of a decision just weeks before the scheduled start of the ski season. If the operations of the flagpole lot are changed at a meeting in early November, the municipal government would be expected to move quickly with any signs or messaging that would be required.

The ski season at Park City Mountain Resort is scheduled to open on Nov. 18, when the Main Street core usually becomes significantly busier.