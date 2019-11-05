Park City businesses suffer extensive water damage after main hit

A crew working on utilities in preparation for the construction of a municipal water-treatment plant hit a water main in late October, a Park City Public Utilities Department official said, acknowledging the break resulted in an increase in water pressure that, coupled with aging infrastructure, may have contributed to water damage in several nearby businesses.

The incident occurred midafternoon on Oct. 31. A subcontractor tapped to perform the work associated with the new water-treatment plant struck the water main on or close to the 1800 block of Three Kings Drive. The businesses that were impacted are at the Resort Center, south of the Three Kings Drive location.

Isaac Kershner, the water distribution manager for the Park City Public Utilities Department, described that a pressure-reducing valve, designed to provide additional water in the event it is required for firefighting purposes, opened once the crew hit the water main or shortly afterward. Once the valve opened, the water pressure increased, he said. The municipal and private-sector infrastructure at the location is “aging,” he said.

“Too old to withstand the pressure increase,” Kershner said about the infrastructure.

At least four businesses were apparently impacted. Images provided by the property owner showed standing water in one of the businesses and a muddied floor in another one of the businesses. One of the images showed a ventilation system used in cases of water damage.

Trent Davis, the general partner of the firm that owns the commercial space in one of the buildings impacted, called Village Ventures, said the water damaged three commercial spaces. He said a sporting-goods store, a vacation club and a real estate office suffered damage. Each of the three spaces was closed early in the week, he said.

“I feel real badly for these tenants,” Davis said, describing that the sporting-goods store was stocked with merchandise for the ski season.

Images provided by Davis of the damage at the sporting-goods store showed standing water in what appeared to be a stockroom while an image of the real estate office showed the floor muddied.

Davis noted the timing of the damage, saying Park City Mountain Resort is scheduled to open for the ski season shortly and the businesses “are having to deal with a flood.” He said there will be a “loss of revenue for them, potentially” and inventory was damaged at the sporting-goods store. He said people involved are “scrambling real hard” to reopen the spaces.

A representative of the sporting-goods store declined to comment. A representative of the real estate office anticipates the location will reopen by the holidays.

A sign on a restaurant that was impacted indicated it would be closed until Nov. 15 as a result of a “water line breakage.” The sign said “these issues are out of our control and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

There were road barricades and caution tape outside a building in the vicinity of the break on Monday. The doors and pavement appeared to be dirtied from the break. Heavy machinery had dug several feet into the ground nearby.

The damage at the Resort Center followed less than four months after another major waterworks break in Park City. A water main in Old Town broke in that case, sending a torrent onto Main Street and damaging several businesses.