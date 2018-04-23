Park City businesses targeted by scammers posing as Rocky Mountain Power
April 23, 2018
On Monday, Rocky Mountain Power received scam reports of fraudulent calls zeroing in on businesses in Salt Lake City, Park City, Layton, and Ogden.
The scammers insist the business must make an immediate payment by going to a drugstore, purchasing a Green Dot prepaid card and calling them back with the card number at 1-844-766-8512. They threaten that if action is not taken, the power will immediately be shut off.
The scammers also appear to be mimicking Rocky Mountain Power's customer service number 888-221-7070 as the caller identification number.
There had not been any reports of customers making payments. If you’re unsure about the legitimacy of a call, hang up and call our customer service number at 1-888-221-7070.
Things to remember:
- Rocky Mountain Power will not ask for a credit card number or advise you to purchase a pre-paid card from a store. We can facilitate credit card payments through our vendor upon request, but our employees don't handle these payments directly.
- We don't threaten our customers with disconnection. We work with customers who are behind on their payments to help them get back on track. Generally, notices about past due bills are sent to customers in the mail or delivered to their home, or they receive an automated phone message.