Park City businesses targeted by scammers posing as Rocky Mountain Power

On Monday, Rocky Mountain Power received scam reports of fraudulent calls zeroing in on businesses in Salt Lake City, Park City, Layton, and Ogden.

The scammers insist the business must make an immediate payment by going to a drugstore, purchasing a Green Dot prepaid card and calling them back with the card number at 1-844-766-8512. They threaten that if action is not taken, the power will immediately be shut off.

The scammers also appear to be mimicking Rocky Mountain Power's customer service number 888-221-7070 as the caller identification number.

There had not been any reports of customers making payments. If you’re unsure about the legitimacy of a call, hang up and call our customer service number at 1-888-221-7070.

Things to remember: