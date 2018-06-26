Park City businesses targeted in smash-and-grabs

Burglars struck three businesses along Iron Horse Drive on Sunday or Monday, taking merchandise or cash, the Park City Police Department said, indicating the cases are likely connected.

The break-ins occurred between 6 p.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. on Monday at Fairweather Natural Foods, Windy Ridge Café and Shred, a firm that makes sporting goods like goggles and helmets.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said a clerk at Fairweather Natural Foods discovered the break-in when they arrived for work at 7 a.m. on Monday. The perpetrators targeted the cash register and took an unspecified amount of money, he said. Kirk said they entered the business through a window on the west side of the building.

Officers investigating the break-in at Fairweather Natural Foods saw a broken window at Shred. Merchandise like sweatshirts, sunglasses and goggles were stolen. Electronics and an unspecified amount of cash were also taken. Kirk said. The loss at Windy Ridge Café involved cash, merchandise and electronics, he said.

Kirk said it appeared the perpetrators were in the businesses for a brief amount of time.

"Fairly quick. Almost like smash-and-grab method," Kirk said.

The Police Department by Tuesday morning did not have suspects or leads. Kirk said investigators collected evidence at the scenes, but he did not provide details.

Two other cases were reported Monday morning on Snow Creek Drive, one at a restaurant and the other at a children's clothing store.

Kirk said the Police Department has not received similar reports recently. He said police officers have increased patrols in the overnight hours in the Iron Horse district and elsewhere since the break-ins.

Anybody with information about the cases may contact the Police Department at 615-3600.