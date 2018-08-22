Park City cars broken into, including case close to McPolin Farm

The Park City Police Department fielded a series of complaints last week involving some sort of issue with vehicles, including break-ins, stolen license plates and at least one complaint about idling.

The break-ins are especially notable. There were at least two reports last week. On Thursday, Aug. 16, at 4:33 p.m., a suspected vehicle burglary was reported on Moray Court. Public police logs did not provide details.

The day before, Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 5:37 p.m., a vehicle break-in was reported in a parking lot along S.R. 224 close to the McPolin Farm. A window was shattered and an electronic device and a camping bag were taken from inside, the police said. The parking lot is popular with people headed to the farm grounds.

Other cases last week involving vehicles in some fashion included:

• on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 9:09 p.m., the police fielded a complaint from someone described as a hotel guest after a luggage cart reportedly hit a car, damaging the vehicle. The incident occurred in an underground garage on Lowell Avenue, the police said. The Police Department was called to keep the peace, according to department logs.

• on Aug. 18, the Police Department received two complaints in a little more than an hour about thefts of license plates. In one of the cases, reported at 3:25 p.m. on Empire Avenue, the rear plate was stolen off a vehicle in an underground garage. In the other case, the police were told, at least one plate was taken off a vehicle on Swede Alley at 2:18 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

• on Wednesday, Aug. 15, a car was seen idling for approximately 20 minutes on Round Valley Drive. A dog was inside, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected violation of Park City's rules against idling engines.