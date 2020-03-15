Park City Chamber/Bureau predicts economic bounce back ‘relatively quickly’

People concerned about whether they have COVID-19 are advised to call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707.

The Park City Chamber/Bureau on Sunday night planned to send to its members the Summit County Health Department order severely limiting business activity in crucial sectors of the economy, meaning a broad swath of the business community by the end of the night will be informed of whether their establishments will be allowed to remain open or have been ordered closed in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The public health order covers numerous categories of businesses like restaurants, resorts, movie theaters and clubs. Communal areas of lodging properties are included, as are gyms, churches, museums and spas. The order went into effect at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Bill Malone, the president and CEO of the Chamber/Bureau, late Sunday afternoon said the Park City area will emerge from the coronavirus crisis with strength. There have been other times when it “looked bleak” for the community, he said.

“We’ve always been an extremely resilient place,” Malone said, adding, “I have confidence we’ll bounce back relatively quickly.”

The crowds on Main Street over the weekend were slim compared to those that would otherwise be expected during the middle of March. There was also little traffic in Park City late Sunday afternoon, a time when roads like Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive would normally be backed up with traffic leaving Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort.

Malone said he saw lots of people on the hiking and bicycling trails on Sunday. He sees the hikers and bicyclists as evidence that Parkites are quickly adjusting to the temporary closures of the two mountain resorts.

“The theme would basically be around helping one another,” Malone said when asked about a message for the community. “Businesses helping other businesses and neighbors helping neighbors.”