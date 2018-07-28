Park City Chamber/Bureau rolls out new winter marketing campaign

The Park City Chamber/Bureau recently dubbed Park City with a new title: Winter's Favorite Town.

The new slogan was one of several announcements revealed at the Chamber/Bureau's annual meeting on Tuesday, which recognized successes over the last year and laid out plans to keep the region's economic engine running. With the new strategy, leaders of the Chamber/Bureau hope to attract new guests and welcome them to Park City throughout all seasons.

Jim Powell, vice president of marketing for the Chamber/Bureau, said that the new "Winter's Favorite Town" campaign will replace the existing "Yes. All That" strategy. Although the outgoing, three-year campaign did bring awareness to the varied activities tourists can do while in Park City, Powell said that it mostly appealed to those who had already visited the town and knew that Park City offered more than skiing.

Through focus groups in major cities, Powell's team discovered that "Winter's Favorite Town" resonated more with first-time visitors, a demographic the Chamber/Bureau is always eager to attract.

It’s when the hotels are open, the mountain is open and we are still fully staffed. There is room to grow spring occupancy,”Jim Powellvice president of marketing for the Park City Chamber/Bureau Recommended Stories For You

Powell said that the Chamber/Bureau is less interested in enticing guests to visit during Christmas time, which is always packed, but rather during holidays such as the Martin Luther King Jr. Day and President's Day weekends that could be busier.

Although winter gets a special highlight with the new strategy, Powell said that the "Spring It On" campaign will continue to promote spring skiing and attract visitors during March and April.

"It's when the hotels are open, the mountain is open and we are still fully staffed," he said. "There is room to grow spring occupancy."

A report from the Chamber/Bureau stated that there was a 4.7 percent increase in lodging occupancy during late January, February and early March this year compared to last year. The "Spring It On" campaign is in its third year, and Powell is hopeful that it can continue to pull in spring visitors.

The Chamber/Bureau plans to mix up its target audience and advertising methods as well. Last year, it decided to not run TV ads in New York City to redirect funds for ads in Boston, Washington, D.C., and Houston. This year, it plans to bring the Big Apple back in a big way.

The Chamber/Bureau has purchased time on outdoor video boards near Penn Plaza and Bryant Park, both locations that tend to be trafficked more by locals than New York tourists. It will be pausing TV ads in the Chicago area to do so. It also plans on moving slightly away from traditional TV ads, particularly during the summer and fall months, and instead running spots on digital television platforms like Hulu and NBC Streaming.

International visitation is still a major focus of the The Chamber/Bureau. It plans to maintain its international presence in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom. To appeal to foreign guests, it intends to film and promote new welcome videos featuring Park City residents who moved here from those countries.

The Chamber/Bureau said that tourism in Park City appears to be doing well. Spring visitation helped boost occupancy to round out the most recent ski season, which saw a slow start but finished better than expected, said Sara Werbelow, outgoing chairperson of the Chamber/Bureau's board, during the annual meeting. She said that summer visitation numbers are higher than average this year and could end up breaking records.