Park City climate change panel includes no skeptics of warming

The Citizens’ Climate Lobby, which organized a town hall on Wednesday centered on climate change and air quality, acknowledged it did not seek a panelist to balance the opinions of a slate of speakers with deep concerns about the impact of a changing climate on the Park City area.

The panel at the Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library included government officials like Park City Mayor Andy Beerman and the mayors of Midway and Heber City as well as academics speaking about their concerns. None of the panelists, though, presented an alternative view to climate change, a politically charged topic that some such as the speakers on Wednesday see as a threat even as others remain skeptical.

Lauren Barros, a leader of the Wasatch Back chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby and one of the organizers of the event, said in an interview the gathering was designed to highlight the work of the three mayors. She said she did not see the event as promoting one view of the debate about climate change.

“It was just what are the solutions,” she said, adding it was an opportunity to brainstorm about the topic.

She said the three mayors and the others on the panel provided a variety of viewpoints.

Barros described an opposing viewpoint held by some that maintains there are not “problems to solve” regarding climate change and air quality. Some disagree with the need for solutions to the issues, she said.