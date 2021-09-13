Park City Community Foundation announces Community Fund grant recipients





Park City Community Foundation today provided critical support and recognition to local nonprofits. Community Fund grants totaling $275,000 were given out to support 52 high-impact nonprofits that have created positive change in our community. In addition, Jill and Richard Sheinberg have been recognized with the annual Trisha J. Worthington Community Service Award.

Now in its fourteenth year, Park City Community Foundation has granted over $2 million to nonprofits that serve the greater Park City area through this fund alone. The Community Fund supports Park City’s most pressing needs, and the 2021 Community Fund grants were awarded to representatives from each of the 52 nonprofits who shared what the funding will help them accomplish at an award ceremony today.

The grants will provide mental health support, youth arts and sports programs, high quality affordable childcare, trails and open space, affordable housing, legal assistance, and much more.

“Local nonprofits are critical in making Park City the great place that it is,” said Kristi Cumming, Board Chair of Park City Community Foundation. “They provide services to everyone who lives, works, and plays in greater Park City and we are honored to fund them to accomplish their missions. These grants are the heart of the Community Foundation’s work.”

Nonprofits are selected to receive a Community Fund grant by a committee which thoroughly reviews community needs, conducts site visits with the nonprofits, and analyzes organizations’ financials to gain the knowledge necessary to make smart grants with big impact.

Donors to Park City Community Foundation make the Community Fund possible; they include people who make gifts of any size, contributors to the Community Foundation on the annual day of giving, Live PC Give PC, and Community Pass Club members and partners.