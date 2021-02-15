Park City Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund announces additional $500,000 in grants

Maria Flete, a Christian Center of Park City food bank employee, left, and Jane Hamilton, a sales associate at the CCPC, assemble a box of various groceries at the Center’s food bank last March. The Christian Center was the recipient of a $200,000 grant from the Park City Community Foundation’s Community Relief Fund.

Park Record file photo

Park City Community Foundation announced its latest round of grant recipients for its COVID-19 Community Response Fund last week. The $500,000 in assistance provided to area nonprofits is meant to help those impacted by the pandemic to stay in their homes, care for their children, seek medical care and more.

In a press release announcing the grants, Community Impact Director Diego Zegarra said the foundation is committed to supporting organizations that need help in order to keep doing work critical to the community.

“Although it feels like the worst is over, we are ever vigilant for urgent needs that require continued support,” he said. “At the same time, we are asking — in what other areas have community members fallen behind? The nonprofits receiving funding represent a broad range of critically important services for communities that have been in crisis mode since the pandemic struck.”

Park City Community Foundation created the Community Response Fund for COVID-19 in March of last year, and in the 11 months since has distributed $3.01 million to a variety of nonprofits in the Park City community.

Grant recipients in this round of funding represent a broad swath of services, from providing child care to mental health services. The largest grant in this round, $200,000, was given to the Christian Center of Park City to help address urgent needs related to the pandemic, such as eviction prevention, medical bills and rental assistance.

Other recipients include organizations that serve groups disproportionately affected by the pandemic, such as women, immigrants and people of color, among others. They are:

• Holy Cross Ministries – $30,000

• People’s Health Clinic – $30,000

• Peace House – $30,000

• PC Tots – $30,000

• Bright Futures (an initiative of Park City Education Foundation) – $20,000

• Big Brothers Big Sisters – $20,000

• Children’s Justice Center – $20,000

• SOS Outreach – $20,000

Other grant recipients represent areas such as mental wellness and health and wellbeing. They are:

• CONNECT Summit County (Scholarship Fund) – $20,000

• Christian Center of Park City (APRN Project) – $25,000

• Communities That Care (Support of teachers) – $5,000

• Park City Soccer Club – $20,000

• Youth Sports Alliance – $15,000

• YMCA – $5,000

• Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation – $10,000

