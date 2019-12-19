Park City congressional candidate opposes Trump’s impeachment as ‘all awry’

Related: Park City man starts Congressional bid

Howard Wallack, a retired Park City businessman who launched a congressional campaign this week, said in an interview he opposed the impeachment of President Trump.

Wallack said the impeachment by the House of Representatives was based on “hearsay evidence” and politics.

“The process was all awry,” Wallack said, adding, “Every Republican voted against it. If that’s not partisan, I don’t know what is.”

He said the Democrats should have waited until the presidential election in 2020 to attempt to unseat Trump at the polls.

Wallack predicted the Senate will not vote to remove the president from office.

Wallack is seeking the Republican nomination in the 1st Congressional District. He wants to succeed Rob Bishop, the retiring Republican congressman who currently holds the seat.