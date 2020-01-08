Park City congressional candidate says Trump impeachment is ‘deep state buying time’

Chadwick Fairbanks III, a Synderville Basin man who has launched a congressional campaign, said in an interview he opposed the impeachment of President Trump.

Fairbanks said the impeachment by the House of Representatives was an “inversion of reality.” He said the president has not committed any impeachable offenses, describing the articles of impeachment that advanced out of the House of Representatives as being “based on fraud, unfortunately.”

“It’s completely political. It’s the deep state buying time,” Fairbanks said, adding, “Impeachment is just a manifestation of the bureaucracy attacking back.”

Fairbanks is a supporter of the president.

Fairbanks is seeking the Republican nomination in the 1st Congressional District. He wants to succeed the retiring Republican congressman Rob Bishop.

Related: Park City-area resident starts congressional campaign, desiring to dismantle deep state