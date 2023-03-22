Park City considers replacing 4th of July fireworks with drone display

A July 1 drone display at Canyons Village was part of the slate of festivities celebrating Independence Day in the Park City area in 2022. Park City is considering a drone display instead of fireworks for this year’s July 4 celebration.

Park Record file photo by Jay Hamburger

Park City on Independence Day may opt out of the traditional fireworks display – the modern-day bombs bursting in air.

City Hall is instead considering a drone display on the Fourth of July as a replacement for the fireworks. The municipal government early in the week released limited information about the celebration as part of a wider update about the special-events calendar for the summer.

The most recent public fireworks display in Park City was held in 2019. The update, drafted in anticipation of a Park City Council meeting scheduled on Thursday, says there have been communities that have “moved to drone shows as a more sustainable and safer alternative.”

Park City special-event staffers and members of the Park City Police Department last fall were in attendance for a demonstration using drones in the Salt Lake Valley, and the report indicates the police support considering a drone display after initial apprehension.

There has been ongoing concern about the environmental impacts of fireworks displays as well as worries about the noise startling pets. There is also concern in some years about the danger of fireworks — the professionally organized displays and those made for personal use — igniting a wildfire.

It seems a drone display would assuage some of those concerns. But such a display instead of fireworks could also leave some disappointed without a traditional element of Independence Day celebrations.

The update also says a drone display could cost $60,000, substantially more than the $17,000 fireworks displays normally cost. City Hall plans to seek monies through a Park City Chamber/Bureau grant program designed for sustainable tourism.

A drone display was staged at the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain in 2022 in conjunction with the area’s celebration of Independence Day. The drones during one of those displays danced across the sky above the lower section of the mountain, changing colors depending on the shape they were forming. They flew in shapes like the American flag, the map of the United States and the Park City Mountain logo. The people in the crowd on one of the nights seemed to be wowed as the drones moved through the air and gathered in the various shapes. It appeared many who were there had not witnessed such a display before.

The update scheduled on Thursday is expected to be followed in coming months with more detailed discussions about the Independence Day celebration, which is usually one of the busiest days of the year in Park City and includes a parade and other activities before the fireworks display at Park City Mountain at night.

The City Council meeting is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. at the Marsac Building with the update about special events. One hour is set aside for the talk, but it is not clear how extensive a discussion the elected officials will hold about the Fourth of July itself. The Park Silly Sunday Market, a major event on Main Street in the summer and fall, is also slated to be addressed at the meeting. The meting will be broadcast online at http://www.parkcity.org.