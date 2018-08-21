Park City construction mishap sends truck careening down hill

A construction truck and two pieces of heavy equipment it was transporting on a flatbed trailer careened down a hillside in Empire Pass recently, the Park City Police Department said, describing a scenario that has long been worrisome in a community of steep hillsides and worksites on land just above existing buildings.

The accident was reported at approximately 2 p.m. on Aug. 13 on Red Cloud Trail. Phil Kirk, a police captain, said a truck with an attached flatbed was carrying a forklift and scissor lift, which is a piece of equipment that provides a worker platform that can be raised and lowered.

The crew was readying to unload the two pieces of equipment. Kirk said the weight of the forklift and scissor lift moved toward the rear of the attached flatbed, causing the truck to lift the rear wheels.

The truck and the attached trailer slid down the hillside approximately 500 feet, hitting a vehicle and then coming to rest when it struck a tree, Kirk said. The forklift and scissor lift were ejected in the accident, he said.

The driver of the truck ran after the vehicle as it slid. Kirk said he fell down while pursuing the truck and suffered abrasions to the elbows. He did not require medical treatment.

Kirk said damage to the truck included a punctured fuel tank. He said a small amount of diesel fuel spilled. No structures were damaged. The Police Department did not issue a citation.