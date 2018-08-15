Park City construction sites loud and annoying, police told

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints related in some fashion to the construction industry or construction sites, a variety of cases that illustrate the impact homebuilding or other sorts of work can have on the community.

None of the cases appeared to be serious, but they show a continuing concern in neighborhoods and elsewhere about the crews. The Police Department, the Park City Building Department and others within the municipal ranks have long received complaints about noise and parking problems related to construction crews, as examples.

The cases reported to the Police Department last week included:

• on Tuesday, Aug. 7 in the 10 p.m. hour, the police received a complaint from someone on Woodside Avenue about construction workers leaving a radio playing. The person requested an officer turn the radio off since it was dark and the caller did not want to turn it off on their own. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

• on Aug. 7 at 8:17 p.m., the police logged a complaint about construction workers parking in a location where parking is prohibited on Three Kings Drive. The workers leave garbage and boards, the police were told. The crew also dumps coffee and Mountain Dew in the street, according to Police Department logs. The person told the police a homeowners association was also contacted about the issue.

• on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 1:01 a.m., the Police Department received a complaint of people at a construction site in the vicinity of the former location of a fire station along Park Avenue. The people were "touching stuff," the police were told, but the person who filed the report was unsure whether items were stolen. The person told the police four people were there. The person was awakened by a "big noise," the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

• on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 11:04 a.m., three large bags of construction debris were reportedly seen in the road at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive. Drivers were swerving around the debris, the police were told.

• on Aug. 8 at 8:08 a.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Norfolk Avenue about dust in the neighborhood. The home was "full of dust," the police were told. The person wanted the area watered down in an attempt to reduce the dust. Public police logs did not provide details about the cause of the dust. It was not clear whether the person who contacted the department indicated the dust was a result of a building site, but complaints about dust are oftentimes linked to construction.