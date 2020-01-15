Park City continues to log drop-and-load violations, but sheer volume appears to fall

The Park City Police Department last week continued to log violations involving drop-and-load parking zones along Main Street, but it appeared the sheer volume of cases may have dropped as the holiday crowds left.

Public police logs showed a string of cases, pointing to ongoing confusion with the zones. The drop-and-load zones debuted around the holidays as Park City leaders saw the program as an attempt to reduce the amount of congestion in the Main Street core and improve the safety of the street.

Someone must hold a permit to use a drop-and-load zone. The City Hall permits cost $200 annually. They are available to anyone, but the transportation and lodging industries seem to be the primary users of the drop-and-load zones.

The Police Department is heavily enforcing the drop-and-load zone rules and there have been a series of vehicles without the required permit towed from the zones.

Department logs showed several violations on the evening of Jan. 12. In one 20-minute stretch that day, the police issued at least three warnings for drop-and-load violations. The day before, the police over a 51-minute period reported officers conducted 10 traffic stops on Main Street. In at least two of the cases, warnings were issued after the driver was seen stopping in a travel lane to pick people up or drop them off. The overall enforcement efforts have included similar cases as drivers without the permits stop in a lane to let people out or pick them up.

In another sort of case, at a little bit before 11 p.m. on Jan. 11, a driver was seen stopping in a fire lane on Swede Alley close to the Old Town transit center to drop people off or pick them up. There was a series of drop-and-load violations that evening as well.

The apparent drop in cases during the first full week of the year may signal a better understanding of the drop-and-load zones, but it also may be the result of the steep decline in crowds and traffic after New Year’s.

The drop-and-load zones are a pilot program for the ski season. They have drawn sharp criticism, including recently from an Uber driver who compared Main Street around the holidays to a scene out of the movie “Die Hard.”