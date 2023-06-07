Park City Council ballot set with an eclectic field
The Park City Council ballot drew an eclectic field that is large enough to require a primary election to reduce the ballot for Election Day in November.
The period when candidates were required to file campaign paperwork at the Marsac Building closed on Wednesday.
The candidates:
• Ed Parigian
• Matt Nagie
• Ryan Dickey
• David Dobkin
• Betsy Wallace
• Jody Whitesides
• John Greenfield
• Bill Ciraco
• Bob Sertner
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.