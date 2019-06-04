Park City Council campaign draws five in initial filing days
Five people had filed paperwork to campaign for a seat on the Park City Council by midmorning on Tuesday.
The candidates were: incumbent City Councilor Nann Worel, incumbent City Councilor Becca Gerber, Max Doilney, Daniel Lewis and Chadwick Fairbanks III. If there are more than six candidates, a primary will be held to reduce the field to six for Election Day, with three being selected for the council.
The filing window closes Friday. Eligibility requirements are being a U.S. citizen, being at least 18 years old by Election Day and being a resident of Park City for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the election. Someone must also be a registered voter inside the Park City limits.
