Park City Council campaign draws five in initial filing days

The Marsac Building has enjoyed successes in recent years and the municipal government appears to continue to enjoy broad backing. There are undercurrents of resistance in the community, though, as the official start of the Park City Council campaign arrived on Monday.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Five people had filed paperwork to campaign for a seat on the Park City Council by midmorning on Tuesday.

The candidates were: incumbent City Councilor Nann Worel, incumbent City Councilor Becca Gerber, Max Doilney, Daniel Lewis and Chadwick Fairbanks III. If there are more than six candidates, a primary will be held to reduce the field to six for Election Day, with three being selected for the council.

The filing window closes Friday. Eligibility requirements are being a U.S. citizen, being at least 18 years old by Election Day and being a resident of Park City for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the election. Someone must also be a registered voter inside the Park City limits.