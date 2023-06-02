Park City Council candidate, in campaign gimmick, will have ‘Pickleball Traffic’ nickname on ballot

A Park City Council candidate’s name is David Dobkin. But he will be known by a nickname on the ballot: David “Pickleball Traffic” Dobkin.

In a highly unusual political move for Park City, the candidate filed campaign paperwork at City Hall listing a nickname.

The municipal election officer said the ability for Dobkin to use the nickname on the ballot was verified with the Summit County Clerk’s Office and state election officials.

He is not known to have used the nickname previously. Dobkin did not list a nickname on paperwork he filed as he sought the mayor’s office in 2021.

Pickleball and traffic are two issues that have received widespread publicity as the election season begins. Pickleball players in recent months have pressed City Hall to increase opportunities for the fast-growing sport while traffic has for decades been a key election topic.

“I wanted to remind people that’s my platform,” Dobkin said.

He acknowledged the nickname could be seen as a gimmick but said it is no more or less of one than what other candidates have used in the past over the course of a campaign.